NNSC skier Aleah Smith will represent Nelson on the provincial and national stage this month

Photo: Samantha Holomay 16-year old Aleah Smith will be representing Nelson in Sweden this month.

Nelson Nordic Ski Club's (NNSC) 16-year-old Aleah Smith will be representing Nelson on a national stage in her first international race in Sweden this month.

Smith is one of the 12 skiers selected from the B.C. Ski Team (Cross Country B.C.) to join in on the 2025 B-Tour Program that will take place in Gällivare, Sweden, from March 25 to April 6.

Smith started skiing around the age of three and began competing in local competitions around the age of five. She progressed by participating in provincial teams, talent and development squads to get to where she is today. However, skiing also runs in the family.

“My whole family skis,” said Smith. “We just kept it up as a family thing.”

She said she trains year-round, including gym sessions, interval and stamina training in addition to the three weekly scheduled team practice times.

“There are the team practices, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday,” she said. “Then, I normally ski on Saturdays too, and do other training ... so I train six or seven days a week.”

Balancing being a sponsored athlete with a heavy academic workload, she said that keeping motivation can sometimes pose as a challenge as she is the only competitive girl of her age on the team.

“I go to the gym twice a week in the morning before school, which is kind of tough,” she said. “I'm taking heavy academic courses at school, so sometimes it's hard to fit in all my homework and then have time to train.”

Despite some of the usual trials and tribulations that come with being an athlete of her calibre, she remains steadfast with her rigorous training routine and shared her dreams of competing in other widespread competitions.

“I definitely want to keep skiing. I'll see what happens. But it would be cool if I got to go to the World Cup or something," said Smith.

For now, though, she is focused on securing a spot on a university ski team as fellow NNSC member Maya Abraham has.

Excited to race against other elite Scandinavian skiers, she said she is already familiar with some of the Swedish athletes after meeting a few during an exchange program in Whistler.

“I already know a few people, so it'll be nice to see them again,” said Smith.

Despite having a relatively small team, many of the NNSC’s members have made a notable mark on both the provincial and national ski competition stages.

Smith said she does have a few loose ends to tie up before she jets off to Sweden though.

“I have nationals right before it and then I go straight there,” said Smith.

In addition to Sweden, she will be competing in the Nordiq Canada Ski Nationals in Canmore from March 17-23.

As Smith prepares to join other B.C. Cross Country ski members on a national stage, she said she wanted to take the opportunity to thank her sponsor Rossignol and volunteer NNSC members Tessa Francis, Doris Abraham, and Kurstun Smith.

Photo: Contributed Kurstun Smith (left) Aleah Smith (right)

With a jam-packed month ahead of her, she said she is excited to see what the competition brings and where her career takes her.

“I think it'll be a really cool experience.”