Landowners to be cut off by road deactivation in West Kootenay

Photo: Contributed An excavator reinforces a heavy-duty gate, backed by concrete blocks and large boulders?placed to block all access on th Incomappleux FSR.

A group of landowners in Incomappleux Valley southeast of Revelstoke are calling on the provincial government to allow foot and ATV access to their private properties.

The Ministry of Forest’s plan to deactivate the lone dirt road up the valley will cut off access to more than 150 privately-owned parcels of land.

While most of those properties are unoccupied, like the ones owned by Jennifer Makar, she says there are a handful of people who live full-time in the area.

“They want to live in their homes and just exist. But the whole primary concern is their safe access,” she said.

The Incomappleux Forest Service Road has been functionally closed since 2021 when a large gate was installed after a rockfall. Since then, property owners have been getting around the barricade and walking up the valley on foot, ATV or snowmobile.

“The gates kept getting bigger,” Makar said. “It was almost a bit of a comedy over the years. It was like a little gate, and then they put a medium gate, and then they put a really big gate, and then they started piling up these lock blocks to keep people out.”

Makar says they are not asking for vehicular access to be restored, they are only asking for a trail that can carry an ATV or snowmobile.

Plans for the deactivation of the road include the dismantling of bridges, which if completed, will make the valley impassable even on foot.

In a statement to Castanet, the Ministry of Forests says the bridge at the entrance to the Incomappleux Valley Forest Service Road “sustained significant rockfall damage and is structurally unsafe for any kind of use.”

On Sept. 29, 2023, a worker died on the bridge when he was hit by a falling tree.

A public consultation period on the deactivation of the road has just closed and the ministry said all feedback gathered is “being reviewed and considered as the deactivation process moves forward.”

The Incomappleux Valley is unique for both its history and natural ecosystem.

It contains the ghost town of Camborne, which was a hub of mining activity in the early 1900s. Mining in the valley continued on-and-off until the late 1950s with mineral exploration continuing into later decades. The remnants of that activity in the form of old equipment remain behind, abandoned.

Photo: Lost Kootenays / Facebook The road up the Incomappleux Valley in the early 1900s.

Just south, at the mouth of the Incomappleux River, sits Beaton, once the eastern terminal for a steamboat terminal. It was drowned in the 1960s with the creation of the Arrow Lakes.

Up the Incomappleux Valley is a vast and ancient island rain forest. North of most of the private properties sites is the 58,000-hectare Incomappleux Conservancy, formed in 2023.

“It's a really interesting place — a significant part of BC history,” Makar said. “And the folks that are back there all are people that love that natural valley and want to protect it.”

Makar says the landowners understand the safety issues with the road, but says the ministry is making matters worse with deactivation plans. People will continue trying to access their properties but will have to contend with additional blockades, the loss of bridges and the re-sloping of the road.

“We're not looking for road access or anything excessive,” she said. Just the ability to at least get a sled in the winter full of supplies.”

Makar says the ministry has been unwilling to meet with landowners, citing public safety concerns, something she finds baffling.

“We're a bunch of mushroom picking moss lovers, there's nothing nefarious going on back there.”

The landowners also note that the ministry’s road deactivation plan makes no mention of the mining equipment abandoned in the valley.

“Before any deactivation occurs, all mine sites must be inspected, and a qualified professional should conduct environmental assessments and a strategic clean-up plan,” said a document being circulated by the landowners.

Concerns are also being raised about the loss of access for wildfire crews in the event of a fire.

The deactivation will not be a small task and will require several bridge and culvert removals. The ministry says it plans on carrying out the work this summer.