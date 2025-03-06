Nelson first responders first into the frigid water to take the polar plunge

Photo: NPD Facebook screenshot

It was a case gone cold on Saturday, March 1 as members of the Nelson Police Department were joined by Nelson Fire, RCMP, Search and Rescue, EHS, Bylaw, and Special Olympics athletes and braved the frigid waters of the West Arm of Kootenay Lake at Lakeside Park.

The case was the Polar Plunge, an annual fundraising event hosted by the Nelson Police Department and Nelson Special Olympics to raise money for local Special Olympics athletes. “This year’s event had an incredible turnout of first responders, athletes, and others there to support the cause,” noted an NPD press release.

Over $5,000 was raised by the community for Special Olympics.

Calls for service

Members of the NPD responded to 85 calls for service in Nelson during the reporting period of Feb. 23 to March 1.