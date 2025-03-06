Andrew Cooper brings long list of qualifications, experience into new role with NPD

Photo: Submitted NPD deputy chief constable Andrew Cooper.

There’s a new deputy chief constable in town.

Andrew Cooper has been hired by the Nelson Police Department to become the city’s new deputy chief constable and he brings a laundry list of qualifications to the job when he starts in early May.

Cooper comes to the NPD from the Peel Regional Police, a major Canadian police department where he has served for well over 30 years, “in a variety of roles with increasing complexity and responsibility,” noted a press release from the NPD Thursday afternoon. He has a master’s degree in conflict analysis and management.

DC Cooper did approximately 20 years in patrol, much of that time as a sergeant in charge of a platoon. He was then promoted to staff sergeant and was the NCO in-charge (i/c) of several different specialty units over a number of years, including court services, diversity relations and a team at the Toronto International Airport.

In 2019, he achieved a detective designation and become the NCO i/c of the special victims unit, overseeing major special victim investigations.

From there, he went on to become one of the department’s duty inspectors, responsible for overseeing and coordinating resources for critical incidents in the region, including homicides, evacuations, missing persons, hostage negotiation, search and rescue, and other hazardous situations.

DC Cooper has been in a superintendent position for the last five years, most recently as an area commander, overseeing approximately 300 uniformed officers and before that, was in charge of the recruiting and staff support unit for the department.

“Deputy chief Cooper brings a number of other specialized skills to the department and will be a valuable addition to the staff, passing on these skills and knowledge,” noted the NPD release.