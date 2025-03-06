Nelson police respond to multiple hit-and-run calls

Photo: Contributed

Two separate incidents in which a driver failed to stop after hitting another vehicle kept Nelson Police Department officers busy last week.

Both collisions were caused by drivers reversing out of parking spaces without due caution, police allege.

In the first instance, the driver pulled out of a parking stall into the roadway, where they hit another vehicle before driving off without stopping. According to police, the damage to the other vehicle was, fortunately, insignificant, and the driver was able to provide police with a license plate number. An officer spoke to the driver of the offending vehicle and issued them a warning.

The second collision occurred in a commercial parking lot. CCTV footage shows the driver reverse into another parked vehicle, get out to examine the damage, and then drive away. The parked vehicle sustained cosmetic damage to its bumper.

“Use caution at all times when driving, including checking behind you and reversing slowly,” says NPD special Const. Silk Edwards, “If you make a mistake, own up to it.”

To report dangerous driving or other vehicle incidents, contact the Nelson Police Department.