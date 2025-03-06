Creston RCMP seek publics help to locate robbery suspect

Photo: Creston RCMP

Creston RCMP officers are asking for the public's help to locate a 34-year-old woman wanted for robbery.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Brittnay Dewing, of no fixed address. She is described as 5’3” tall, weighing 200 pounds with a medium build, green eyes and reddish brown dyed hair.

"We thank the public for your assistance in this matter and your contributions to community safety," said Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk with the Creston RCMP detachment centre.

According to police, in 2023, Dewing had four outstanding warrants for theft under $5,000 related to shoplifting cases that took place in businesses across Creston.

Mounties have requested that if spotted to not approach Dewing but to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-482-9313 with a detailed description of her whereabouts.