Kaslo not included in recent fire mitigation funding due to future projects still being in play

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Kaslo was not included in the Forest Enhancement Society of BC’s latest $28 million funding allocation for wildfire mitigation.

The funds are to go towards supporting 43 new fibre recovery projects and 32 new wildfire mitigation projects across the province.

Aimed at reducing wildfire risks, creating more jobs and enhancing both the pulp and biomass industries, the funds have been supplied to many Kootenay communities such as Castlegar, Creston, Golden, Harrop, Kimberly, Nakusp, Nelson, New Denver and Osoyoos. However, Kaslo was notably left off the funding list.

According to the Kaslo and District Community Forest Society (KDCFS), the absence was due to previous funding they had already secured rather than a lack of need or oversight.

“We had several FESBC-funded projects ongoing through 2024 that were funded in previous years, so we didn't apply for funding in 2024,” said KDCFS forester Jeff Reyden.

“However, we were able to utilize the fibre supply funding through Mercer Calgar and the Osoyoos Indian Band, which enabled us to harvest 6,000 cubic meters of fire-damaged pulp in 2024 that otherwise would have been uneconomical to harvest,” he added. “This helped us keep some local contractors working.”

While Kaslo missed out on the 2024-2025 funding cycle, the KDCFS has applied for three new projects under the 2025-2027 funding timeline, which Reyden said recently closed on Feb.14.

The society said they expect to hear back about the success of those applications this spring.

When asked about the next steps needed to support wildfire mitigation in Kaslo, KDCFS members expressed confidence in the community's abilities and the strength of existing supports for those initiatives.

“I think we have fairly broad support in Kaslo for this type of work,” said Reyden.