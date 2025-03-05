Creston RCMP respond to firearm threat at court house

Photo: Provincial Court of British Columbia

Creston RCMP were alerted Monday to a threat that was directed at Creston Court House staff members.

Police reported that a 57-year-old Creston man made the threat while attempting to change his court-ordered conditions at the Creston Court House, located at 200 block of Tenth Avenue North.

When the man was informed about the proper legal process needed to address his concerns, he threatened to bring a firearm to court and "deal with it himself," said Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP detachment commander.

"The Creston RCMP take threats to community safety with the highest regard, and in doing so responded immediately," he said in a press release.

Once police confirmed that staff and the public were safe at the court house, they conducted an investigation and were able to determine where the suspect was located and arrested him without incident. The suspect is being held in custody on an unrelated matter, as Creston RCMP work with B.C. Prosecution Services on appropriate charges.

“Our officers’ response to this was extremely effective and efficient, restricting this individual’s access from places he could potentially conduct himself in a way dangerous to the public’s safety," said Buliziuk. “Officers utilized investigative procedures that gave them the upper hand and the ability to create a situation that forced an arrest.”

Sgt. Buliziuk also praised officers for their swift and effective response.

"I am proud of the response by our personnel and their continued commitment to public safety in the Creston Valley,” he said.

Creston RCMP also acknowledged the British Columbia Sheriff Service (BCSS) BC Prosecution Service, and court services staff for their assistance in resolving the situation.