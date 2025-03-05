Film tour for International Women’s Day to feature Nelson artist, snowboard guide

Photo: Submitted Nelson's Jessa Gilbert stars in "Drawn In."

The 2025 Women’s Adventure Film Tour is screening through town on Friday in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Hosted by the Kootenay Climbing Association (KCA) — the non-profit behind the Cube Climbing Centre — is screening the film tour at the Nelson United Church (7 p.m.) as a fundraiser for Cube 2.0, a bigger, better climbing centre in Nelson.

“We’re particularly excited for the film Drawn In, which features a local superstar,” said event organizer and KCA member Jayme Moye. “Jessa Gilbert is an artist and backcountry snowboard guide at Baldface in Nelson.”

KCA was handed a parcel of land at the Tenth Street campus of Selkirk College for free for the next 10 years while the club builds a new facility and continues to grow its membership.

The Cube is the only climbing gym in the Nelson area. In addition to providing 280 square metres (3,000 square feet) of climbable surfaces, the Cube also runs after-school climbing programs for youth, adult programs like Women’s Wednesdays and local bouldering competitions.

For 11 years since it opened, the Cube has seen its usage more than double (from 4,000 climber check-ins annually to 9,000), and its annual membership increase more than 400 per cent. In the same time period, participation in after-school programs has increased 460 per cent (from 58 to 268 kids).

“The … Cube is unable to service all the interested youth in our community because it’s too small — in 2021, every youth program was filled with a wait list,” said Moye in March, 2022.

The doors for the screening of the film tour will open at 6:30 p.m., for a film start time of 7 p.m.

The evening includes a silent auction during intermission with nearly $10,000 worth of donated gear, apparel, and gift certificates from outdoor brands and local businesses. Some of the silent auction highlights include:

Two spots on the Dec 14-17, 2025 trip to Valhalla Mountain Touring lodge ($4,600);

Arc’teryx women’s Atom SL hoody jacket ($340);

Arc’teryx men’s Atom SL hoody jacket ($340);

MEC Spark two-person tent ($475);

MEC Draco -9 C sleeping bag ($320);

MEC Delphinus -9 C sleeping bag ($320);

Two-night stay at Whitewater’s Hummingbird Lodge Forest campground, two camping mugs, and $50 credit to spend at the Café ($150);

10-punch pass to the Cube Climbing Gym ($126); and

Gift basket from the Kootenay Coop ($100).

Tickets are $22, and available online through Eventbrite at:

Only ticket holders can bid at the silent auction.