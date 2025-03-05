Selkirk College music students set to shine in Showcase series

Photo: Bob Hall Raised in Nelson, Selkirk College student Aaron Pasacreta will be one of 17 graduating contemporary music and technology program students who will be part of the Showcase Concert Series that includes eight nights at the Shambhala Music and Performance at Nelson's Tenth Street campus, March 6 to April 4.

Testing the limits of budding talent under the spotlight is at the heart of Selkirk College’s contemporary music and technology program semester-end Showcase Concert Series.

An annual treat for music lovers, the series features eight dazzling nights of performances that showcase the skills of 17 graduating students and their bandmates. Taking place at the intimate Shambhala Music and Performance Hall on the Tenth Street campus in Nelson, the community is invited to capture the abundance of talent in this year’s cohort.

“It’s our final salute to the whole experience,” said Aaron Pasacreta, who kicks off the series on Thursday. “We get to showcase what we have learned, showcase the friends we’ve made, showcase how we feel about our time here and showcase our taste in music.”

The contemporary music and technology program has provided students the opportunity to explore a cross-section of musical genres since the first notes burst out of the campus in 1989. One of Canada’s most unique music programs, learners build the skills needed for a career in the commercial music and entertainment industries.

Raised in Nelson, Pasacreta is a bit of a rarity in a program that attracts musicians from all across the country and around the world. Arriving to the program straight out of graduating from LV Rogers Secondary, the 19-year-old chose to stay close to home where he has found an inspiring range of peers that help fuel creativity.

“Music transcends age, so it doesn’t really matter if there is a 10-year age gap between people because it is a binding force. It’s not specific to one demographic or another, it’s this everlasting all-encompassing thing,” Pasacreta explained. “I have had the chance to meet people that have a bunch of unique experiences from many different places. It’s a good opportunity to branch out and get out of your bubble while still being at home.”

For his offering on Thursday, Pasacreta and his showcase band will bring a mix of genres to the stage that include indie pop and rock, with a blend of softer edge folk-influenced songs. The half-hour set will feature a mix of originals and covers.

In concert

The Showcase concert series is open to the public with admission by donation. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show at 7:30 p.m. Each graduating student and their band of peers perform a half-hour set each.

March 6 – Aaron Pasacreta; Reid Erickson

March 14 – Daniela Pacheco; Zenaya Semple

March 20 – Anthony DeFlon; Aaron Zukewich

March 21 – Sofia Barquin; Elias Flores; Mackenzie Layne

March 27 – Adam Cripps; Peter Macintyre

March 28 – Drew Storey; Rocco Kong

April 3 – Luisa Zúñiga; Mika Moon

April 4 – Kaes Blommestein; Quin Tanner

Learn more about Selkirk College’s contemporary music and technology program at: https://selkirk.ca/programs/arts-technology/contemporary-music-and-technology