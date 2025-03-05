Judicial hearing date has been set for the Edgewood farmers versus CFIA legal battle

Photo: Katie Pasitney

The judicial hearing for the ongoing legal battle between the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. has been scheduled for next month.

Edgewood farmer Karen Espersen shared that proceedings will take place over the course of four days. The judicial hearing will examine Justice Battista's Jan. 31 decision that awarded the farmers an injunction to halt the cull of 400 ostriches after an avian flu outbreak.

“The CFIA is relying on outdated trading partner policies that do nothing to advance human or animal health,” said Espersen. “Their approach ignores the vital role of natural immunity in protecting against disease, and worse yet, it contributes to the ongoing failure of mass culling policies that have done nothing but weaken the global immunity in animals and challenge our food supply.”

Meanwhile, her family has created a website and a GoFundMe page to help subsidize legal fees.

The hearing comes in conjunction with an appeal that the CFIA filed shortly after the Jan. 31 decision. The CFIA argues that the temporary stay order that was applied was too vague and misapplied the law.

A date for the appeal hearing has not been announced and could be impacted by the results of the upcoming judicial hearing.

The farmers will return to court on April 14-17, when the case will be examined, during which each party will state their cases.