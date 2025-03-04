Despite drop in call volumes across province, Nelson overdose calls increased in 2024

Photo: BCEHS Naloxone kit.

Nelson has always considered itself an unique community, but there is one statistic from 2024 that puts the Heritage city into another light.

While there was a four per cent decrease in B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) overdose and poisoning patient event calls in 2024 across the province, Nelson saw a 14 per cent increase in calls during that same time.

Last year there were 261 calls for service in Nelson, a rise from 225 in 2023. In 2021, there were only 47 overdose and poisoning patient events in Nelson.

BCEHS paramedics and emergency medical call-takers have saved the lives of many drug poisoning patients, said paramedic public information officer, Brian Twaites. Calls related to illicit drugs are increasingly complex due to the increased toxicity of the drug supply in B.C. and BC paramedics are administering more naloxone than ever before, he said.

“The vast majority of illicit drug toxicity deaths happen when people use alone because there is no one to call 911,” said Twaites. “People need to know, if you are going to use these illicit drugs, please don't use alone.”

Interior Health registered the largest percentage decrease among the health authorities across the province at nine per cent.

Throughout the Kootenay-Boundary region, Nelson had by far the largest call volumes. Trail was the closest in 2024 with 183 (a decrease from 223 in 2023), while Nelson’s nearest neighbour in Castlegar only had 23 last year, down from 30 in 2023.

Creston did see a rise in call volumes in 2024 at 26 — up from 16 — and Revelstoke also saw an increase from 12 to 15 calls in 2024. Grand Forks dropped from 66 to 52 in 2024.

The yearly total reflects the number of overdose calls paramedics responded to in each community.

“Overdoses continue to happen in communities all over the province, in cities and rural areas, in every neighbourhood, both inside and outside homes,” said Twaites.

Since the public health emergency for toxic drugs was declared in 2016, BCEHS has seen a 110 per cent total increase in annual overdose events. That year Nelson had 32 calls. In 2024, B.C. paramedics responded to a total of 40,543 overdose and poisoning calls, an average of 111 calls a day.

By call volume, the top five communities in B.C. were Vancouver, followed by Surrey, Victoria, and Kelowna and Prince George. Victoria replaced Kelowna as the third highest community, registering a 5.3 per cent increase in overdose/patient events compared to the previous year.

Safety at home

People who use drugs should access local overdose prevention sites, available drug-checking services and have a take-home naloxone kit on hand.

“Making sure there’s someone with you and not using the same substance is the best safety net,” said Twaites. “If you do use alone, use the Connect by Lifeguard app. The free app can alert 911 first responders if the user becomes unresponsive.”

People can also help by learning to recognize the signs of an overdose or drug poisoning and calling 911 when someone is unresponsive. Signs of an overdose include blue fingers or lips, shallow breathing, snoring or choking sounds, being unresponsive and not waking up.

“If you see someone that you think is unconscious, and not breathing, we want you to go and check on them,” Twaites said. “Phone 911 if they are not responsive, because if they are not awake, you are the first step in that patient's survivability.”

— Source: B.C. Emergency Health Services

Take home naloxone

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s Take Home Naloxone (THN) program provides life-saving training and naloxone kits for free to people who are likely to witness and respond to an opioid overdose or drug poisoning, such as people who use substances, family, friends, and community members.

Naloxone is a medication that quickly reverses the effects of an overdose from opioids such as heroin, methadone, fentanyl and morphine. It is available in B.C. without a prescription.

Naloxone kits are available from community pharmacies, harm reduction sites, hospitals, First Nations sites, and correctional facilities. There are now over 2,300 sites participating across British Columbia.