Artistic and gallery roster assembly begins for 37th annual ArtWalk

Photo: 2 Sons Studio

The artist and venue invite for one of the most successful and longest running art events in Nelson has been extended.

ArtWalk 2025 applications for artists and venues opened last week and will be accepted until Thursday, April 17 (at 11:55 p.m).

Last year, ArtWalk 2024 was a smashing success, said ArtWalk coordinator Stephanie Myers in a press release, and this year the Nelson and District Arts Council (NDAC) will look to make the 37th annual ArtWalk equally as vivid.

To keep the community connected, NDAC invites local businesses to become part of ArtWalk by transforming their walls into gallery spaces.

“This event enhances unique venues with high-quality, locally produced artwork, selected by business owners to complement their space and branding,” said Myers.

ArtWalk 2025 will feature two opening nights — Saturday, June 27, and Saturday, August 1 — where artists will engage with patrons at their venues. From 6-9 p.m. on these evenings, Nelson’s downtown core will come alive with street performances and other activations.

Following each opening, artwork will remain on display at participating venues during their regular hours until Sunday, Sept. 7. A new group of artists will be featured at each opening.

Professional and emerging artists alike are encouraged to apply for ArtWalk; not all applicants will be selected, but priority will be given to artists showing recent work not previously exhibited at ArtWalk or other Nelson venues.

“NDAC continues to waive artist application fees to support our community’s continued recovery from the pandemic,” said Myers.

However, there is a $100 application fee for venues, but to ensure accessibility, this fee can be waived if it poses a barrier to participation for small businesses.