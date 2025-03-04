Nelson skiers are off to Sweden next month to compete in The Bauhaus Cup final

Photo: Nelson Nordic Ski Club Aleah Smith (right) and Maya Abraham (left)

Two Nelson Nordic Ski Club (NNSC) cross-country skiers will be jetting off to Sweden this month.

Aleah Smith and Maya Abraham from the Nelson Nordic Ski Club are two of 12 athletes who have been selected by Cross Country B.C. to compete in the 2025 B-Tour Program in Gällivare, Sweden.

Abraham is the first graduate of the NNSC and will also now be racing for the University of Carleton in Ottawa when she attends next school year.

"There are four races they will be competing in," said Doris Abraham of the NNSC.

Abraham added that the team has gained a lot of momentum over the years. Despite having a relatively small club, several of the club's athletes are competing at high levels.

“Our team competes at the provincial level and then also at the national level," said Tessa Francis of the NNSC. "This is the next step to get a feel for international competitions.”

To qualify, athletes must be current members of Cross Country B.C. and born between 2005 to 2008. They also must have a minimum score of 78.00 Canada Points Lists (CPL) in distance or sprint races.

The races will take place from March 25 to April 6. Racers will be competing in the Sweden Cup as a part of the race series called The Bauhaus Cup final.

While these athletes gear up to represent Nelson on a national stage, NNSC members said they are cheering on both Smith and Abraham as they continue to excel in furthering their cross-country ski careers.