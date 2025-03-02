FESBC invests $2.4 million in wildfire risk reduction projects in Kootenay region

Over $2.4 million will be invested in eight new projects in the Kootenay region from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) to reduce wildfire risk and increase fibre supply.
The FESBC will be investing $2,446,975 in eight projects — and additional funding for three previously funded projects — to also keep local mills and energy plants running in the face of U.S. tariff threats and unjustified softwood lumber duties.
With $28 million from the province, FESBC is supporting 43 new and expanded fibre-recovery projects and 31 new and expanded wildfire-mitigation projects.
Projects are taking place in all eight of the Province’s natural resource regions, helping create jobs, reducing wildfire risk and supporting B.C.’s pulp and biomass sector. They will be complete by the end of March 2025, in advance of wildfire season.
Fibre-recovery projects take wood fibre that would otherwise be burned or abandoned and put it in the hands of mills and forestry companies that can use it, helping keep forestry workers on the job. The projects have delivered 44,000 logging truckloads worth of fibre out of the bush since April 2024. That fibre would once have been burned in slash piles and is instead creating jobs and revenue for local businesses.
Projects in the Kootenay region
Listed by community, this includes:
Castlegar
- Project: OIB/Celgar fibre utilization project 2024-25; Applicant: Nk'Mip Forestry
- Purpose: Fibre supply
Creston
- Project: CP35 blocks pre-treatment work 2024; Applicant: Creston Valley Forest Corporation
- Purpose: Wildfire mitigation
Golden
- Project: fibre recovery; Applicant: Pacific Woodtech
- Purpose: Fibre supply
- Project: WRR mulching mount 7 W0456; Applicant: Columbia Woodlot Association
- Purpose: Wildfire mitigation
Harrop
- Project: Harrop-Procter WRR projects 24/25; Applicant: Harrop-Procter Community Co-operative
- Purpose: Wildfire mitigation
Kimberley
- Project: City of Kimberley wildfire hazard mitigation; Applicant: City of Kimberley
- Purpose: Wildfire mitigation
Nakusp
- Project: Wensley phase 1; Applicant: Nakusp and Area Community Forest
- Purpose: Wildfire mitigation
Nelson
- Project: WKWA wildfire risk reduction; Applicant: West Kootenay Woodlot Association
- Purpose: Wildfire mitigation
New Denver
- Project: New Denver WRR phase 1 prescription; Applicant: Nakusp and Area Community Forest (NACFOR)
- Purpose: Wildfire mitigation
- Project: Slocan wildfire resiliency program; Applicant: Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative (SIFCO)
- Purpose: Wildfire mitigation
Osoyoos
- Project: Ironclad and Willow WRR; Applicant: West Boundary Community Forest
- Purpose: Wildfire mitigation