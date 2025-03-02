FESBC invests $2.4 million in wildfire risk reduction projects in Kootenay region

Photo: Province of B.C. Wildfire risk reduction.

Over $2.4 million will be invested in eight new projects in the Kootenay region from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) to reduce wildfire risk and increase fibre supply.

The FESBC will be investing $2,446,975 in eight projects — and additional funding for three previously funded projects — to also keep local mills and energy plants running in the face of U.S. tariff threats and unjustified softwood lumber duties.

With $28 million from the province, FESBC is supporting 43 new and expanded fibre-recovery projects and 31 new and expanded wildfire-mitigation projects.

Projects are taking place in all eight of the Province’s natural resource regions, helping create jobs, reducing wildfire risk and supporting B.C.’s pulp and biomass sector. They will be complete by the end of March 2025, in advance of wildfire season.

Fibre-recovery projects take wood fibre that would otherwise be burned or abandoned and put it in the hands of mills and forestry companies that can use it, helping keep forestry workers on the job. The projects have delivered 44,000 logging truckloads worth of fibre out of the bush since April 2024. That fibre would once have been burned in slash piles and is instead creating jobs and revenue for local businesses.

Projects in the Kootenay region

Listed by community, this includes:

Castlegar

Project: OIB/Celgar fibre utilization project 2024-25; Applicant: Nk'Mip Forestry

Purpose: Fibre supply

Creston

Project: CP35 blocks pre-treatment work 2024; Applicant: Creston Valley Forest Corporation

Purpose: Wildfire mitigation

Golden

Project: fibre recovery; Applicant: Pacific Woodtech

Purpose: Fibre supply

Project: WRR mulching mount 7 W0456; Applicant: Columbia Woodlot Association

Purpose: Wildfire mitigation

Harrop

Project: Harrop-Procter WRR projects 24/25; Applicant: Harrop-Procter Community Co-operative

Purpose: Wildfire mitigation

Kimberley

Project: City of Kimberley wildfire hazard mitigation; Applicant: City of Kimberley

Purpose: Wildfire mitigation

Nakusp

Project: Wensley phase 1; Applicant: Nakusp and Area Community Forest

Purpose: Wildfire mitigation

Nelson

Project: WKWA wildfire risk reduction; Applicant: West Kootenay Woodlot Association

Purpose: Wildfire mitigation

New Denver

Project: New Denver WRR phase 1 prescription; Applicant: Nakusp and Area Community Forest (NACFOR)

Purpose: Wildfire mitigation

Project: Slocan wildfire resiliency program; Applicant: Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative (SIFCO)

Purpose: Wildfire mitigation

Osoyoos