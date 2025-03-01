Special public avalanche warning in place for West Kootenay and beyond backcountry

Photo: Contributed

The avalanche danger is high for those heading into the West Kootenay backcountry this weekend, Avalanche Canada warned early Friday.

The national service issued a special public avalanche warning (SPAW), noting that “prominent weak layers have developed in the upper snowpack,” making backcountry travel and skiing a risky endeavour.

Those weak layers formed during the periods of drought in January and February but were buried between 30 and 100 centimetres of new snow.

“Overlying these layers, there is now a consolidated slab of snow, creating dangerous avalanche conditions,” the national service warning contended.

Those layers create uncertainty in the backcountry due to how the snowpack will react to the forecast weather, an Avalanche Canada forecast for the West Kootenay advised.

“Skyrocketing alpine temperatures and reactive persistent slabs are a bad mix. Saturday will be a day to avoid avalanche terrain entirely, no matter how enticing it looks,” it noted.

After a season of relatively stable avalanche conditions, the region is entering a period of dramatic change and it is important to adapt mindsets to reflect this, the SPAW stated.

“Avalanche problems of this nature can be difficult to predict and there may be limited clues about deeper snowpack instabilities, but avalanches triggered on these layers are likely to be dangerous and destructive.”

Keeping it real (and safe)

There are ways to head safely into the backcountry, however.

According to Avalanche Canada, to manage challenging conditions it is necessary that backcountry users choose conservative terrain and use good travel habits, choosing slopes less than 30 degrees in clearings, open trees and alpine terrain

“Maintain disciplined decision making and remember that danger may not be obvious,” Avalanche Canada cautioned.

People are advised to avoid sun-exposed slopes during warm or sunny conditions, and move one at a time through avalanche terrain, regrouping in safe spots without overhead hazard.

Backcountry users should always check the avalanche forecast at www.avalanche.ca.

“Everyone in a backcountry party needs the essential rescue gear — transceiver, probe, and shovel — and the training to use it,” the warning read.

— Source: Avalanche Canada

Stay away from activity

A final 10 - 20 cm. of new snow led to active avalanche conditions in the midweek for the West Kootenay, with a variety of triggers producing mainly small storm and wind slab releases.

These ranged from 10 - 40 cm. in depth while recent persistent slabs in the size 2 to 3.5 range, predominantly running on the late January crust, have featured 60 - 80 cm crowns.

Persistent slab activity in particular is expected to resume or possibly intensify as warming tests the snowpack.