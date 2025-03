Photo: Drive BC There are delays along the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 for avalanche deposit removal.

Motorists travelling in the Kootenays can expect delays along an 18 kilometre stretch of Highway 3 this weekend.

Drive BC is advising drivers to watch for crews conducting snow deposit removal between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate now until about 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The advisory says drivers can expect up to 45 minute delays in both directions along the section of Kootenay Pass.