Kootenay snowpack is currently at its most vulnerable state due to warm weather

Avalanche activity has increased in the Kootenay region in the last week, with larger than usual incidents posing significant risks.

Following a public service warning from Avalanche Canada warning skier and snowboarders, forecaster Colin Garrity highlighted why the snowpack is currently at its most vulnerable state.

"It might feel like spring, but the snow pack is far from settled. There are cold, unstable snow layers underneath that warm snow. The first sign of danger with this problem could be a potentially deadly avalanche," he said. "We've seen an increase in avalanche activity since the recent storm."

Due to a persistent slab of snow that accumulated during January and February snowstorms, Garrity explained that the signs of danger have become far less easy to interpret.

“Usually, you would see those problems on the surface. You might get some evidence as you move around on steep slopes and could potentially see some reactivity," he pointed out. "The reactivity could come and might be less obvious and could produce a large avalanche rather than just a small hint of the instability.”

Due to increased risks in the unmanaged backcountry compared to managed ski resorts, snowboarders are being advised to adopt conservative terrain selection, avoid midday solar warming, and use safe travel practices. Specific areas may be more at risk than others.

“Especially sun-exposed slopes, where that warming is much more dramatic. That warming is rushing the metamorphism in the snow pack and essentially adds a load to the snow pack ... It acts as a trigger for avalanches.”

There is also a chance of wet, loose avalanches, which usually occur in shaded areas, but due to freezing levels increasing on north facing slopes have begun to warm.

“Small avalanches, like loose snow avalanches, or surface instabilities, can act as a trigger for a deeper, weak layer to create a much larger, much more destructive avalanche," said Garrity.

The avalanche scale is determined by the mass of the avalanche. The more mass released in the avalanche, the more deadly it can be.

“A size one avalanche is relatively harmless to a person,” explained Garrity. “Size two avalanches on their own are enough to bury a person, the three-and-a-half avalanches are potentially unsurvivable. Size five, which is like the largest avalanches, are enough to destroy a village.”

He advised skiers and snowboarders to adopt conservative terrain selection, avoid midday solar warming, and use safe travel practices when hitting the slopes.

“It's important to have a bit of discipline with the terrain selection,” he said. “ Traveling one at a time, and avoid positioning yourself in terrain that could expose you to a terrain trap.”

