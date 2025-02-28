Province denies regional district ask for help on popular rail trail in Slocan Valley

Photo: RDCK website Cable car to cross Carpenter Creek.

Citing ongoing challenges the province has with managing its current rail trail responsibilities, it has declined an offer to take on management of the Slocan Valley’s Galena Trail.

In November of last year, Cary Gaynor, Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) regional parks and trails manager, wrote to the province regarding management of the Rosebery to Three Forks trail that runs from New Denver to the ghost town of Sandon.

The popular trail is a designated non-motorized greenway and features natural wonders, rock slides, steep drop-offs and a wonderful attraction: a cable car to cross Carpenter Creek.

But it has become too much to manage by the RDCK on its own and Gaynor called on the Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) branch of the Ministry of Environment and Parks — responsible for management of rail trails in the Kootenays, Okanagan and Similkameen — for help.

The RSTBC already managed rail trail sections of the Nakusp and Slocan, the Slocan Valley, the Columbia and Western and the Kettle Valley Rail trails. In total, RSTBC has responsibility for approximately 550 kilometres of rail corridor.

Although RSTBC had received a short-term uplift of funding for critical rail trail maintenance — RSTBC has been allocated a total of $6.5 million to complete critical repairs to rail trails under its jurisdiction — the funding does not continue beyond spring of 2026, said RSTBC trails manager Tennessee Trent in a letter to the RDCK.

“At the same time, there remains a very significant backlog of maintenance of rail trails based on a historical lack of maintenance funding,” Trent said.

“We are pursuing governance models for rail trails that involve more direct participation and management oversight by local governments, similarly to the current approach of the RDCK with the Roseberry to Three Forks Trail.”