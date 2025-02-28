Case for class action lawsuit against Big Oil fails at RDCK board level

Photo: Screenshot Greg Amos of West Kootenay chapter of Sue Big Oil.

The first volley in the battle to get the regional district enlisted with the Sue Big Oil campaign has fired wide.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors voted against a motion to commit to joining a class action suit led by Sue Big Oil (SBO) “against selected fossil fuel companies, contingent upon other B.C. municipalities joining and raising a combined minimum of $500,000 to fund and initiate the same.”

The motion also asked for the regional district to allocate the equivalent of $1 per regional district resident for the lawsuit in the 2025 budget, for a total of $62,509.

After significant debate during the board’s regular meeting on Feb. 20, it was soundly defeated, but with the opportunity for the idea — in a reworded format and ask — to come back to the director’s table through a director’s motion.

The intent of the class action lawsuit is aimed at holding fossil fuel companies accountable for the impacts of climate change.

The initiative contends the fossil fuel industry has known about the harmful effects of its activities for decades but has continued to profit while contributing to climate change.

“Municipalities are facing increasing costs associated with climate adaptation and recovery from extreme weather events, and this lawsuit seeks to recover a portion of those costs from the industry,” said SBO spokesperson Greg Amos, when he presented the idea to the RDCK board of directors on Jan. 16.

He said people are already feeling the impacts of climate change on the health and safety of the community: heat domes and weeks of smoke-filled skies already causing damage and harm.

Fossil fuel emissions cause climate change and the oil industry has known of these harmful effects for more than 50 years, he added, but has continued to make massive profits at the cost of health, safety and future.

Nine other B.C. municipalities, including Burnaby, Squamish, Cumberland and Slocan, have signed on to Sue Big Oil so far, representing about 380,000 people.

“In other words, we're more than 75 per cent of the way towards Sue Big Oil's goal of getting municipalities representing 500,000 people to help create a legal fund to launch the case,” said Amos.