Selkirk College layoffs could impact already dwindling international students enrolments

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Selkirk College announced that they will lay off or not renew the contracts of eight employees by July 31, 2025, as part of their new cost-saving measures.

Various programs such as hospitality, tourism and business will no longer be a part of the post-graduation work permit eligibility, which could impact the already dwindling number of international student enrolments.

To mitigate the number of required layoffs, the college said that they will consider alternative measures such as reducing the number of volunteers, enacting early retirements and reducing the amount of vacant positions. Additional cost-saving measures include strategic hiring, enhancements to space utilization and implementing spending caps.

To manage financial challenges, the institution has also suspended intakes to several programs:

Accounting – postgraduate (diploma)

Business Administration Accounting Finance (diploma)

Business Administration Professional Management (diploma)

Business Management –(postgraduate diploma)

Culinary Management (postgraduate diploma)

Web Development (postgraduate diploma)

Gerontological Nursing (postgraduate diploma)

Hospitality Management (postgraduate diploma)

In addition, these programs will not be accepting new students, however, individuals already enrolled will be able to complete their studies.

Other business, arts and science programs are also expected to experience workforce reductions.

A study permit cap that was issued by the federal government came into effect in late January. The cap shifted the maximum number of international student applicants per year 550,162. According to the government, the changes were a part of efforts put toward managing international student numbers.

In November 2024, the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce (NDCC) penned a letter to the federal government, asking for government to "reconsider its current policy direction out of concerns that it would greatly impact Nelson and other surrounding cities' labour and business sectors."

Selkirk issued just 268 of its previous 857 international student attestation letters for 2024.