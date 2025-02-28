How Sonny Jones helped quell racial biases during the Second World War

Photo: Contributed

For the last day of Black History Month, Castanet will be highlighting one of the many the stories of some of the earliest recorded Black Canadians from the Kootenay region.

Celebrating diverse histories connects the province’s stories to build a stronger, all-encompassing view of the past. As a part of this recognition, Castanet is highlighting the stories of some of the earliest recorded Black settlers in the Kootenay region.

Sonny (Jordan) Jones

Born on March 16, 1915, in Edmonton, Sonny Jordan Jones attended Hume School in Nelson as a child.

A choir and multi-sport athlete, he played basketball, track and field and was a hockey player for the Fairview Falcons. He often excelled in each sport he played, but found his true passion in boxing.

At the age of 16, he left Nelson for Vancouver to pursue boxing as a career in 1931. Training alongside his uncle Jimmy Jones, who was a boxing manager at the time and would later work with Canadian heavyweight champion Earl Walls, Jones had a lot of expectations weighing on him.

Weighing just 80 pounds, he trained alongside his uncle to eventually become 147 pounds, later achieving the status of a welterweight champion.

He competed in international competitions throughout Chicago, New York and England throughout the 1930s. He also competed in South America near the end of he decade. The Nelson Daily News would track his big wins, often proudly claiming him as a former Nelsonite.

World War II Service

Enlisted in June, 1942 in the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, which would later become the Royal Regiment of Canada, Jones was described by his counterparts as a “tremendous asset to the unit.”

He was recognized for his musical talents while also being awarded the Canadian Volunteer Service Medal.

However, it is difficult to determine the exact number of Black Canadians who served in World War II due to incomplete records. The Canadian War Museum estimates there were around 2,600 in the First World War and several thousand more in the second.

Jones was one of the many Black and Asian Canadians who had to overcome discrimination to join the Royal Canadian Armed Forces (RCAF) to fight during the Second World War. The Canadian War Museum credits many of these soldiers who served in the RCAF with having helped change the attitudes towards visible minorities in both the military and Canadian society as a whole.

According to the museum, soldiers returned home with a “heightened awareness of the value of freedom and the right for everyone to be treated as equals."

A commanding officer reportedly wrote of Jones: “This chap, who is a negro, is one of the most attractive personalities I have ever met.”

Although in some cases, Black Canadians' contributions to the Second World War are often overlooked, their services not only aided the war effort but also shifted racial biases, which paved the way for generations to come.

Jones was killed in action fighting in France on Aug. 28, 1994 at the age of 29. He was buried at the Bretteville-Sur-Laize Canadian War Cemetery in France, and was survived by his father, Silas Jones, and siblings, Herman and William.

According to the Nelson Daily News, Jones was a remarkable soldier and athlete whose journey from Nelson to the boxing ring to the battlefield was a testament to his determination.

Feb. 28 will mark the last day of Black History Month, a month that was created to celebrate the contributions of Black Canadians that were often ignored or erased.

It was officially recognized in Canada in 1955 to ensure that Black achievements and struggles were acknowledged and taught. Celebrating history rather than division — it's about inclusion, education and honouring a history that belongs to everyone.

Castanet would also like to highlight journalist Greg Nesteroff's extensive contributions to this series.