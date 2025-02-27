Nomination meeting for Columbia–Kootenay–Southern Rockies NDP in Nelson, with campaign launch Friday

Photo: Submitted Candidates Kallee Lins (left) and Keith Page.

The federal NDP are preparing today for the upcoming federal election later this year.

NDP members in the Columbia-Kootenay-Southern Rockies — which includes Nelson — are taking part in two events starting today in Nelson to wrap up the formal nomination contest for the NDP candidacy in the new federal riding of Columbia–Kootenay–Southern Rockies.

On Thursday, Feb. 27 (5:30-7 p.m.) at the Nelson Innovation Centre (91-D Baker Street), media and the public are invited to meet Keith Page and Kallee Lins, the two nominees for the NDP candidacy.

Lins is the executive director of the West Kootenay Regional Arts Council while Page is a two-term Nelson city councillor, regional district director and small business owner. Following the meeting, NDP members throughout the riding will vote to elect their candidate.

On Friday, Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m.) the successful NDP candidate for Columbia–Kootenay–Southern Rockies will be announced at the Adventure Hotel at a campaign launch.

“Come meet your potential next MP and be part of the conversation about what matters most to the Kootenay region,” noted NDP party member Jaime Frederick in an email Thursday morning. “Everyone is welcome to attend both events–whether you're an NDP member or just interested in the future of our communities.”

Kallee Lins, executive director of the West Kootenay Regional Arts Council (kalleelinsndp.notion.site)

Keith Page, Nelson city councillor, Nelson RDCK director, and local small business owner (keithpage.ca)

Getting the vote

NDP members in Columbia–Kootenay–Southern Rockies will cast their votes on Feb. 27-28. To vote in the nomination race, members must have been in good standing as of Jan. 13, 2025.

The next federal election is legislated to take place no later than Oct. 20, 2025.