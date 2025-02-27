Youth cited in report as demographic in ‘desperate’ need of more dedicated housing

Photo: Contributed

Affordable housing options in Nelson are increasing, but there is one segment of society in the Heritage city that is falling through the cracks and growing increasingly in danger of homelessness, according to a recent report.

In the point-in-time count — conducted Nov. 7 by the Nelson Committee on Homelessness — found that youth are one of the most vulnerable populations in the community when it comes to finding affordable and sustainable housing. And, unfortunately, none of the recently completed housing projects, nor the ones on the horizon, are being created solely with youth in mind.

The North Shore Inn project is not designed for youth, the report noted, while the existing youth housing in Nelson, Cicada Place, has had a long-standing waitlist, with little to no turnover, and no housing to transition youth.

That problem must be addressed now, said Joyce Dahms-Whiffen, program director for Nelson Community Services.

“It is imperative that our youth are well supported during their developmental years,” she said in the report. “Safe, stable housing where youth are supported through their transition into adulthood is key to their development and future successes. This support does not necessarily end once a youth turns 19.”

Everyone is unique and continued learning and maturity continues well into one’s 20’s, said Dahms-Whiffen.

“Teaching youth life skills and offering them opportunities to be successful in the housing market goes a long way in preventing them from becoming unhoused,” she added. “We know that we need to prevent youth entering homelessness to prevent a lifelong pattern of being unhoused, and in Nelson we desperately need more dedicated youth housing.”

There are some more housing solutions coming online, with the recent announcement that B.C. Housing plans to turn 45 Government Rd. into supportive housing, discussions of complex-care housing in the region, a 68-unit LU’MA Native Housing Society building in Castlegar, a 20-unit development by the Castlegar and District Community Services Society, as well as a 13-unit development by the Kootenay Society for Community Living.

In addition, the North Shore Inn (NSI) is now providing supportive housing to 28 individuals, and potentially up to 30 once renovations are completed. Supportive housing is not affordable housing, the PiT count report stated.

“Supportive housing is subsidized housing with on-site supports for single adults, seniors and people with disabilities at risk of or experiencing homelessness. These supports help people find and maintain stable housing,” a B.C. Housing statement read.

The PiT count found that 56 per cent of those who are now homeless in the city and have been without stable, long-term housing for a year or longer, is 32 per cent higher than it was in 2018, but still less than the current provincial average of 70 per cent.

In total, 122 Nelson residents were found to be in some form of homelessness during the 24-hour enumeration and three-week survey period, with 102 people completing the survey.

A total of 40 Nelson residents were found to be unsheltered or absolute homeless, a designation which includes anyone sleeping in a tent, a makeshift shelter, an empty building, an unheated trailer, park, or sidewalk or any other unsheltered outdoor location.

An additional four people were found to be staying in vehicles, while 59 people were provisionally housed at two shelters and four transitional housing sites. A further 19 people, primarily youth, were found to be “couch-surfing” or staying at someone else’s place because they had no safe home of their own to go to.

The point-in-time count is part of a nationally-coordinated effort to measure homelessness in Canada, a requirement of communities who are receiving funding from the government of Canada.

In Nelson, the count was led by NCOH, in partnership with Nelson CARES, Nelson Community Services, School District 8, the Rural Empowered Drug User Network (REDUN), Freedom Quest and the Kootenay Boundary Adult Supported Recovery Program and consisted of a 24-hour enumeration, along with a 28-question survey of community members found to be experiencing some form of homelessness.