Interference in Shambhala Music Festival’s traffic control garners province near-maximum fine

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons

A near maximum fine of over $783,000 was handed out to the B.C. Government by WorkSafeBC over provincial interference in traffic control at last year’s Shambhala Music Festival.

WorkSafeBC reported that it fined the province $783,068.26 on Jan. 21 for “high-risk” worker safety violations after untrained Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) staff took over traffic control duties on Highway 3 near the Shambhala Music Festival in July 2024.

Shambhala — an annual electronic music and arts event held at the Salmo River Ranch — had hired a traffic control firm to implement a traffic management plan, with traffic control persons (TCPs) directing vehicles near the east gate where traffic exited onto the highway.

However, MoTI workers who arrived at the site observed traffic stopped on the highway and took over traffic control duties from the traffic control firm.

The Canadian Occupational Safety website reported that when the province “instructed changes that the contractor deemed unsafe, the contractor withdrew its staff and reported the issue to WorkSafeBC.”

The MoTI employees then began directing traffic, despite lacking the necessary qualifications and safety equipment, according to the report.

"WorkSafeBC determined the ministry workers were not trained [traffic control persons] and had been directing traffic from an unsafe position on the highway," the report read.

“In addition, the employer had not provided specific direction to its workers on how, and under what circumstances, they should perform traffic control.”

WorkSafeBC also contended that MoTI “failed to ensure that workers did not direct traffic contrary to a control device or from a position open to traffic flow.”

MoTI also failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety.

“These were both high-risk violations,” the WorkSafeBC report stated.

The ministry is currently reviewing the fine and has indicated that it may request a formal review, noted the Canadian Occupational Safety website.