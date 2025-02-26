Forged documents seized after youth attempt to purchase cannabis

Photo: Contributed

An attempt by underage youth to purchase cannabis went awry when the ID cards they were using were recognized as fake by a local business.

Nelson Police Department (NPD) officers seized multiple fake ID cards, confiscated by the local business when the underage youths attempted to use them.

“At a glance, the ID cards were passable imitations of a combined B.C. driver’s license and services card, but had several discrepancies on closer inspection,” said NPD special Const. Silk Edwards.

The fraudulent cards were made of thinner plastic than a legitimate ID card, she added. They had no raised lettering and were missing the reflective markings that should have been present.

“Inspection under ultraviolet light revealed further inaccuracies,” Const. Edwards explained.

The use, trafficking, or possession of a forged document is a criminal offense in Canada. Police are investigating the source of the ID cards and ask that local businesses be on the lookout for fake ID cards.

