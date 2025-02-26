Salmo council shuts off solar light plans

Photo: Village of Salmo

It's not completely lights out on a previous motion that would have added solar lights to a popular local Salmo walking trail, but the proposal is certainly dimmed.

Council and village staff previously discussed the motion during a Jan. 20 and a Feb.11 council meetings. A second motion was put forth Feb. 25 to determine whether or not to use government funds to install three solar lights along a local walking trail.

The village administration presented several options based on council’s guidance and connected with an electrical company that assessed the location and strength of the lights.

Council decided at a meeting Feb. 25 that the lighting was not feasible for them to implement.

“We decided that because the lighting was not feasible for us to do, we didn't rescind that motion. We put that motion on the table, and we gave it to staff to look into it,” said Salmo Mayor Diana Lockwood. "Nothing's going to change."

Changes made to the solar lighting plan would have disqualified the council from utilizing Local Government Climate Action Program (LGCAP) funds to help pay for the light installation.

The meeting minutes were adjusted to reflect that the decision has been finalized.