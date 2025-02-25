Two people fined and penalized in connection with violations under ‘Wildlife Act’

Photo: B.C. COS FaceBook page

Hunting bans and a combined $6,000 in fines were handed out to two people for violations under the Wildlife Act.

A man and a woman from the East Kootenay community of Wasa received the penalties in connection with a poaching incident of a mule deer near Cranbrook in November, 2023.

On Nov. 7, 2023, B.C. conservation officers responded to a report-all-poachers-and-polluters (RAPP) complaint from a member of the public who observed a woman loading a dead three-point mule deer into her pickup truck in the Cranbrook area during a four-point only season — meaning, any buck having four tines, excluding the brow tine on one antler.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) investigation determined a woman and another individual destroyed and hid evidence by cutting up the antlers of a three-point mule deer with a saw, and hid the carcass in a nearby waste transfer station.

When confronted by conservation officers, a woman stated she had killed a four-point mule deer but forgot to cancel her species licence, and a bear had come and taken the Mule deer head along with the antlers, a report from B.C. COS said.

“CO’s, with the assistance of COS K9 major, searched the waste transfer station and nearby area, and located cut-up antler pieces and the remains of a mule deer carcass,” noted a report from B.C. COS.

Julie Holmes and Benjamin Roberts appeared in provincial court in Cranbrook on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Holmes pleaded guilty to two counts under the Wildlife Act, for killing wildlife not within an open season and resisting or obstructing an officer in their duty. Holmes received a $4,000 penalty and a three-year hunting ban.

Roberts pleaded guilty to one count under the Wildlife Act, for the unlawful possession of dead wildlife. Roberts received a $2,000 penalty and an 18-month hunting ban.

All but $1 of each penalty is directed towards the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.