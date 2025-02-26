Trades-curious students sample five Red Seal trades from college instructors in college setting

Photo: Submitted (L to R) SD8 trades training coordinator/teacher Brent Firkser with students Isaiah Thomas, Kayden Boisvert, Oliver Ludwar, Rylan Blais, Rhyder Swetlikoe, Joey Strebchuk, Selkirk College industry and trades training school chair Rob Schwarzer (partially hidden), students Sage Novak, Oisin Ward, Kypton Barton, Lee Caldwell, and SD8 district principal ? career development Tamara Malloff. The group of 10 students have embarked on the one-semester Trade Sampler program, delivered at the Selkirk College Silver King Campus in Nelson.

Ten high school students are receiving a glimpse of one possible path awaiting them once they graduate secondary school.

Nine Grade 10 students and one Grade 12 student left the walls of their high school classrooms behind this semester to explore their interests in the trades through the SD8 Trades Sampler program — in partnership with Selkirk College at its Silver King Campus in Nelson — and are now nearly a month into the five-month program.

Students will study at the college for a full semester and return to high school next fall with 12 credits toward graduation, a whole variety of new skills and experiences and eligibility for SD8’s Youth Train in Trades program and Youth Work in Trades Apprenticeships in their path to completing Grade 12 and pursuing a career in the trades.

The Trades Sampler program teaches basic trades theory, safety and First Aid, and allows students to try their hand at carpentry, welding, heavy duty mechanics, millwright/machining and electrical work. Students also spend one day per week back in their high school classrooms learning about career education and material science.

“My first day [in the program] is probably the most I’ve learnt in one day of school ever,” said Grade 10 student Isaiah Harris, whose enthusiasm for hands-on work outstrips his interest in sitting at a computer by a wide margin. “It’s cool to be in actual college trades shops and not sitting down all day. I’m really interested in engines and mechanical things. I see lots of work opportunities in the Slocan Valley.”

The program is a chance for trades-curious students to sample five Red Seal trades from Selkirk College instructors in professional-grade shops in a college setting and learn what skills, training and knowledge each trade requires. Students can also earn workplace safety certificates in WHMIS and Occupational First Aid 1. Young worker safety education is also embedded throughout the program.

The program is led by Brent Firkser, SD8 trades training coordinator and teacher, and Rob Schwarzer, Selkirk College industry and trades training school chair.

Once students begin hands-on work and training in Selkirk’s trades shops, both Firkser and Schwarzer agreed they see young people who rapidly gain a sense of agency and are excited for their futures.

“When students experience a program attuned to their style of learning and their interests, they ask great questions, engage actively in understanding complex concepts and feel success in education,” said Firkser.

“This group brings a tremendous energy for learning and that resonates across campus. Choosing a trade that is most suited to a person's interests and skills can be difficult for many people, so it certainly helps when young students get a chance to dig a little deeper by getting their hands on the tools and learning more about what's involved in the outcomes,” said Schwarzer.

Students who participate in the trade sampler program report that the transition from high school to college is smoother because they are making an informed decision about their education and they know one another, the college campus and arrive at post-secondary classes ready to learn Firkser reported.

“These 10 students hit the ground running this year. In previous years I’ve seen the same excitement and sense of self-discovery. I’ve heard students say, ‘I realize that I like to learn. I’m just learning things that I’m really interested in now,’ or ‘Dude, I hated school, and now I’m getting 95 per cent.’ What they’re expressing is that the trades are more aligned with who they are, how they learn and present relevant goals for their life.”

The program culminates with four weeks of paid or volunteer on-the-job training in a trade of interest. Each student is equipped to make an informed decision about potential career paths and has a better idea whether a particular trade fits their interests, aptitudes and career goals.

“Our partnership with Selkirk College provides our students with an invaluable opportunity to gain firsthand experience in high-demand trades. By immersing themselves in different disciplines, students can make confident, informed choices about their futures,” said Tamara Malloff, district principal – career development.

The Trades Sampler program aligns with SD8’s career development action plan, which focuses on empowering students to explore diverse career pathways and increase collaboration with community partners. The program rotates annually between Mount Sentinel Secondary School and Salmo Secondary School.