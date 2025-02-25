Power pole collision in near-empty lot lands impaired driving charge on one Nelsonite

Photo: Contributed

A collision with a power pole has left one Nelson driver with a driving suspension and a Criminal Code charge for impaired driving.

On the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 10, Nelson Police Department officers responded to a collision call in a commercial parking lot.

Police were called to the scene by paramedics requesting assistance. Upon arrival, officers saw a small car which had driven headlong into a power pole in the near-empty lot. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After being medically cleared, the driver spoke to police and admitted to being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The confession was confirmed with an approved screening device test, which the driver failed, meaning they had a blood alcohol content of more than .08 per cent.

As a result, they were subsequently arrested for impaired driving, issued a ticket and given a 90-day driving suspension.