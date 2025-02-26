Creston bar owner speaks on bathroom signage after online thread calls for boycott

Photo: Facebook screenshot

Some Creston community members are expressing outrage over what they deem as harmful bathroom signage displayed at a local bar.

According to the thread of several online debates, Julio's Lounge located near Canyon Street in Creston has signs reportedly posted on the establishment's bathroom doors displaying posters that read “balls at birth” or “no balls at birth” next to the traditional symbols for men and women.

A photo of the bathroom doors was posted on several social media pages with some community members calling for the business to be boycotted.

Some social media community members noted that the signs could be harmful to 2SLGBTQ+ community members while some argued online that the bar has the right to free expression.

"It's sad the way our society is going. So hateful,'' one social media member wrote.

Another Facebook user wrote, "Julio can be free to make his point, I'll make mine by sharing this around so everyone else can make their's too."

Castanet (Nelson) reached out to the bar for comment. Owner Wade Romano said the signs weren't put up with any malicious intent.

"We actually put those on because we just thought they were funny... It's a 19-plus bar," he said.

When asked about his thoughts surrounding community members' responses he expressed that he doesn't believe that people should be threatening his business because of the signs.

"I didn't think it was that big of a deal," he said. "As far as changes ... If I got forced to change them by law, I would change it."

Romano said that he has no plans in the near future to take down the signs, citing that he has 2SLGBTQ+ employees.

"There's nothing bigoted or racist about it," said Romano.

Despite this, many in the community are expressing their concerns over the sign's rhetoric, citing that the wording could make transgender men and women and other marginalized groups feel unwelcome.