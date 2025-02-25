Police report attempted scam of Nelson to extort money for ‘sensitive images’

Photo: Contributed

A Nelson resident approached the police this week after falling victim to an attempted online extortion following the sharing of intimate images.

“Cyber extortion and scams are common and can have a devastating impact on their victims. It is important to learn about the techniques scammers use and protect yourself online,” said Nelson Police Department (NPD) Special Const. Silk Edwards.

The victim joined an app that allows people to video chat with strangers worldwide. During a video call, they shared sensitive images without knowing that the suspect was recording with someone in which they shared sensitive images of themselves, said Edwards.

The suspect threatened to send it to the victim’s friends, family and workplace unless money was sent. At this point, the victim ceased communication and contacted the police, Edwards said.

“Once scammers have sensitive material, there is no way to stop them from posting it. However, many scammers will stop once they realize they aren’t going to be able to bully their victim into paying, whereas sending money will likely lead to more demands,” explained Edwards.

The victim wished for people to know about their story so that they can better protect themselves online.

“Don’t be afraid to contact the police if it happens to you,” Edwards said.