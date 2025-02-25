Three new temperature records toppled in B.C.

Photo: Keith Todd FILE- Temperature record was toppled in Nelson this week.

A shift in weather systems toppled a few temperature records in B.C. Monday.

In Nelson, Monday brought on a daily high temperature not seen since 1968 when the mercury reached 10.6 C.

On the Sunshine Coast, Gibsons saw a new record high temperature of 13.5 C set, breaking a record of 12.3 C set in 2008.

The Blue River area also saw a record set, when the daily high temperature reached a new record of 9.3 old record of 8.4 set in 2008 records in this area have been kept since 1946

Temperatures for most of the week are expected to be well above normal for this time of year, even at higher elevations, Louis Kohanyi, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said earlier this week.

“The freezing levels will rise to almost 2,000 metres on Tuesday afternoon,” he said.

“On Wednesday, we’re expecting freezing levels to rise above 2,000 metres on Wednesday afternoon and then into Thursday.”

By the weekend, it is expected to cool down a little, but temperatures are still expected to stay above zero, even overnight.

— with files from Cindy White