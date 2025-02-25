Kaslo and District Community Forest Society meeting discusses salvaging burned trees and fire mitigation

The Kaslo and District Community Forest Society (KDCFS) revisited previous board discussions about future logging plans needed to mitigate fires.

During a Feb. 20 meeting, KDCFS members highlighted the demand for cedar and fir while highlighting that several blocks of hemlock trees have been damaged by past fires, rendering some unusable.

The Briggs Creek fire that occurred in 2022 led to the destruction of many hemlock trees that will need to be harvested in the next two years before deteriorating.

Society forester and treasurer Jeff Mattes explained that the society’s logging plans for the year 2025 will include utilizing a patch-cut system to reserve some of the trees. A patch-cut system refers to the removal of an entire stand of trees less than one hectare.

Mattes noted that the block of trees contains a mix of profitable woods such as fir, hemlock and cedar, but added that the removal will require a visual effect assessment to correctly determine their usability.

“By default, it's going to be not salvageable,” he said. “So as long as we can make something out of it, and we can plant it, and it's not an environmental disaster with trees everywhere. So it's a win-win.”

The society also discussed access and infrastructure challenges that may have caused some of the fires to burn for a longer period.

“The fire department couldn't get up there last year in the summer to put the fire out,” said Mattes during the Feb. 20 meeting.

Mattes also highlighted that there weren't enough access roads mapped out at the time to mitigate the fires, making it difficult for fire crews to tackle the blazes.

The KDCFS also discussed applying for funding to fund three projects through the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC). One of the projects is an additional 4 hectares, which is equal to roughly 10 acres of manual implementation treatment near the Mount Buchanan access area.

Another project is a recipe layout and fuel management prescription development on Crown-owned, unallocated private land close to Kaslo. This area was applied to be included in the society Community Forest Association (CFA) a year ago but was denied.

The third project includes a manual and mechanical implementation of trees (tree planting) above the highway from Lardeau and the Davis Creek campground.

The next KDCFS meeting will be an annual general meeting and will be held in April.