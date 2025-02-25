Edgewood ostrich farmers will return to court next month to fight CFIA appeal

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. farmers will be back in court in the coming weeks following an appeal filed by the Canadian Inspect Food Agency that seeks to dispute a granted injunction.

On Jan. 31, Justice Battista granted an injunction that would prevent the CFIA from enforcing a cull that would allow them to destroy and dispose of 400 ostriches following an avian flu outbreak.

Edgewood farmer Katie Pasitney said that her family is currently waiting for the schedule for the judicial review, in addition to the lingering appeal hearing.

"It's tiring, but we're hanging in there, and we'll see what happens. I think it's going to be a pretty big week," she said, adding that a different judge would be handling the case management regarding the appeal.

The CFIA, who issued the notice on Dec. 31 were met with challenges, as the farm argued that their ostriches were healthy and should not be euthanized.

According to the court documents, the judge ruled that the farm faced irreparable damage, citing that CFIA had other options under the Health of Animals Act to address public safety concerns.

The appeal filed by the Attorney General of Canada on behalf of the CFIA argued that the judge misapplied the law and that the injunction was too vague.

The government also filed a motion to determine whether the judge's decision truly restricts the CFIA from culling the ostriches or if they can use alternative legal provisions to do so.

Despite this, the injunction is still in effect and the Federal Court of Appeal in Vancouver will be determining the next steps.

The court proceedings are expected to happen in the coming weeks.