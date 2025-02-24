Nelson Museum now offering Judy Wapp's artwork

Prints of 70 collages by the late West Kootenay artist Judy Wapp are now available for sale at the gift shop of the Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery, 502 Vernon St.

Priced at $25, sales of the laser prints help fund the new annual $2,000 Judy Wapp Art Fellowship Award, established in the artist’s honour.

Deadline for applications for the Fellowship Award, open to practitioners of any artistic discipline who lives in the Regional District of Central Kootenay, is March 1. Application details are available at https://visualchemy.net/. The award will be given out for the first time on April 20, the artist’s birthday.

Wapp, who died in September, began her artistic career at the University of Minnesota and New York’s Art Students League. More than 50 years of her creative life, however, were spent in the West Kootenay. A retrospective of her art was held at NMAG in spring 2024.

Her art pieces also can be viewed and purchased at the visualchemy.net website. A celebration of life for the artist will take place at Nelson’s North Shore Hall, 675 Whitmore Road, at 1 p.m. on June 8.