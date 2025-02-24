Salmo Secondary senior girls basketball team wins Kootenay zone A championship

Photo: Submitted The Falcons, from left: Arie Hutton, Payton Speedie, Kaija Poitras, team sponsor Mr. Anderson, Naiomi Stavast, Coach Ryan Hutton, Twyla Roberts, Sloane Pol, Laura Morales, Lily Rorick.

For the first time in 30 years the Salmo Secondary senior girls basketball team earned a Kootenay title.

The Falcons basketball team swooped in to take the East and West Kootenay zone A championship in Golden on Feb. 16.

The last time a Salmo girls team won the zone championship was in 1994 and they went on to win provincials.

This year's dynamic team of eight students — from Grade 8 to 11 — were up against teams with more players and more experience at the zone championship.

“And still they came out on top, thanks to the talent, grit and team play of the girls,” said Falcons coach Ryan Hutton.

The Falcons now fly to the Langley Events Centre for the 2025 Provincial Championship from Feb. 26-March 1.