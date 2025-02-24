This Nelson brewery has a recipe that could mitigate challenges impacting the B.C. craft brewery sector

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The craft beer industry in B.C. is currently grappling with the potential impacts of the 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada and Mexico that were implemented by the U.S. on Feb. 1.

Despite the tariffs slated to take effect on March. 12, aluminum cans remain a primary source for many breweries.

Craig Swendson, co-owner of Torchlight Brewing in Nelson, said that although the potential tariffs could disrupt packaging and production costs for breweries, others may not be as directly impacted.

“There are companies in the states where a lot of the aluminum is produced in B.C., shipped across from Alcan down to the states to Ball and Crown canning companies, then the cans are produced there and shipped back,” said Swendson.

Photo: Torchlight Brewing co-owner Craig Swendson

“So the aluminum is getting tariffed on the way down the states, and then the cans are gonna get a tariff on the way back,” he explained.

However, Swendson noted that other breweries might see the demand for cans from alternative sources increase as American cans and brews become more expensive.

“There may be less demand and then more demand for other sources,” he said. “That's a long-term issue for the brewing sector and the beverage sector in general."

He added that he is not overly concerned about the impact on his brewery because he has diversified his sources.

“I'm not too concerned for our particular can cost because we source our cans to a company that sources them from Asia,” he explained.

The craft brewery scene has exploded in recent years, growing from around 54 breweries in B.C. in 2010 to over 200 in 2025.

Despite this, many breweries have shut down due to increased costs and lower sales. Some brewery owners have also acknowledged consumption trends that have indicated fewer people are drinking, according to Statista.

According to Statistics Canada, the volume of beer sold per person has declined 2.8 per cent, representing a new all-time low for beer volume sales per person since Statistics Canada began tracking alcohol sales in 1949.

The total value of beer sales by liquor stores and breweries also fell by 0.7 per cent during the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, the third consecutive annual decrease. Although beer remains at the top spot, spirit and cooler sales have continued to gain a larger market share.

“The brewing business is a bit under attack right now,” said Swendson.

Founded in 2014, Torchlight Brewing began in part from a love for beer and a lack of beer culture in Nelson. With no sit-down breweries in the area, Swendson along with his business partner Josh Secord conceived the idea during a trip to Halifax.

After some extensive research, the duo opened up the brewery. Starting with producing eight kegs at a time and with limited funds, the business has grown to employ 16 staff members, offer 20 taps, a solid location, and provide a place for community members to come together and decompress.

"There was one day before the first year we opened, the day before Christmas. We sold more growlers in that one day than we did for all of this last December,” he said, adding that although they sell more beer now, growler sales have decreased because packaged beer is easier to produce.

When asked if alternative packaging, such as growlers or glass bottles, could be used to supplement future tariff costs, Swendson explained that it would make production far more complex and difficult to perfect.

“If there's too much oxygen mixed in, the beer will oxidize, and it'll ruin the flavour. It turns into like a wet cardboard kind of thing. Fresh is best, for sure. Unfortunately, cans are the better option,” he said, adding that glass bottles are fragile and plastic would pose far too many problems.

“There's also an infrastructure cost," he said. "You would have to buy a whole new machine, which could cost thousands just to switch containers.”

As the industry continues to try to navigate existing hurdles, breweries like Torchlight continue to adapt by diversifying their sourcing to steer through the evolving landscape of the craft beer market.