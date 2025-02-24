Kaslo council rejects RV campsite proposal, prompts developer to return with revisions

Photo: Google Maps Screenshot The Jazz Festival site is located near Kaslo Bay Park

Kaslo village council rejected a proposal from QP Developments that would implement an RV campsite on their property near Kaslo River’s south side, perpendicular to the Kaslo Jazz Festival site.

Mayor Suzan Hewatt said that the proposal was presented to council in late 2023 and initially involved the rezoning purchase and sale agreement to exchange five acres of village land for continuous waterfront access.

“This is the first kind of development that we had like this in a long time, and it's so complex,” she said.

“It's been a challenging process for the council… and we just want to make sure that we are following the correct process and giving due consideration to both sides.”

Hewatt said the parcel of land makes water access inaccessible because the first lot is privately owned by the developer.

“One of the things that we were trying to achieve with that purchase and sale was to get ownership of that lot so that access could be obtained to the waterfront.”

The proposal, in its original form, also mentioned providing some housing to help quell the ongoing crisis.

Hewatt explained that council discussed that they didn't like the proposal in its current form, and the rejection was made to prompt the developer to come back with a new proposal.

"That's where we're at,” she explained. “We're going to be starting back at the beginning, essentially, depending on whether the proponent does come back with an alternate proposal for the RV park after considering the comments that were made and the input received from the public.”

When asked about what specific elements could be changed to make the project more viable, Hewatt said she doesn't want to speculate, as some councillors have not had the opportunity to provide input on the matter.

The matter will not be on the agenda for the next council meeting scheduled for Feb. 25. However, the developer is expected to return with revised plans.