More volunteers needed to keep programs like Nelson's Special Olympics running

Photo: Sayla Harder

Despite experiencing membership growth over the years, Nelson’s Special Olympics and other volunteer-based organizations are searching for more helpers to maintain and expand their programs.

The organization's upcoming Polar Plunge fundraiser could be a testament to how the shift towards digital remote engagements has provoked challenges to attracting in-person volunteers.

Volunteer coordinator Sayla Harder believes that the cost of living and a lack of extra time people have are contributing factors to reduced volunteer numbers over the years.

“People are strained for time these days,” she said, adding that because of the lack of free time, more people have been opting to support through social media.

“We are looking for new volunteer coaches, and we could use a few new board members.”

She said that fundraising has been successful in the past, but donations are down this year.

On a positive note, Harder said that she has seen a lot of membership growth. She started the Nelson branch of the Special Olympics three years ago along with others with the intent to keep youth active and healthy through sports and social initiatives.

The organization provides 10 sports a year, five in the winter and five in the summer. The categories range from hockey, alpine skiing, downhill skiing, swimming, and snowshoeing in the winter, and bocce, bowling, soccer, basketball and swimming in the summer.

Photo: Sayla Harder

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Despite most programs being available for athletes aged two to 11 years old, the club also has members in their 60s and 70s who have been participating in Special Olympic sports for decades. With some athletes even becoming recognizable in the community.

Harder said the activities also prevent isolation among people with intellectual and physical disabilities, especially those without strong family support systems.

“It also provides a space for being social and creating lifelong connections,” said Harder.

Traditionally, Special Olympics relies on family members of athletes, but in Nelson, this is not the case, which Harder said makes community involvement all the more essential.

She added that without the Special Olympics, it can be difficult to register for programs that aren't costly, explaining that this is one of the reasons why the organization provides their sports for free.

“Some of our athletes don't have extra income," she said. "That's why we provide transportation and everything else for the sports”

Harder added that donations are appreciated and can be made via the Nelson Special Olympics Facebook Page or on their website.

“It's great if we can get more eyes on us so people can see what we're doing,” she said. “We’re dedicated to providing a space where people can feel like somebody has their back all the time."

“That is an important thing for our diverse community.”