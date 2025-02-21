Slate of public information sessions planned for proposed regional district budget

Photo: Contributed

The regional district budget band is back together and it will be hitting the road to tour the latest album, also known as the new financial plan.

Public budget review meetings of the proposed 2025-2029 financial plan for the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) are to be held between February and mid-March to allow for a final draft of the budget to be ready for adoption by the board of directors on March 20 for submission to the ministry by March 31.

The first meeting post-budget proposal introduction will be in Nelson at the Lakeside Prestige Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. The meeting will also cover electoral areas E and F as it relates to the budget.

With many cost increases across the board in the proposed budget, and several questions, concerns and motions made by RDCK directors on the figures, another special budget meeting was tentatively scheduled for mid-March.

“It gives us some space to come back with some motions; we could consider some of the reserve conversations we have had,” said Aimee Watson, RDCK board chair on Friday morning, Feb. 21.

There is a projected overall net tax increase for the average homeowner of approximately 7.9 per cent for 2025 over 2024 in the draft budget first delivered Feb. 21. Each community and electoral area will pay a different rate of taxation — with the overall taxation increase at 7.9 per cent — with Nelson paying the largest lump sum ($5.857 million) of all RDCK members and facing a proposed 9.4 per cent increase in its tax requisition.

The highest percentage rise in tax requisition in the regional district is Area D at 15.8 per cent, followed closely by the village of Slocan’s 15.1 per cent jump. Area K has the unenviable third ranking at 12.1 per cent, with Nelson neighbouring electoral areas of E (11.9 per cent) and F (11.5 per cent) and H (11.5 per cent) all above the 11 per cent mark.

But the increases are in line with a survey of several other regional district’s and municipalities draft financial plans for 2025, noted a budget proposal report from RDCK staff. In all, there will be $46.3 million of total requisitions for 2025 in the current draft plan, which is $300,000 lower than the $46.5-million total for 2025 in the final 2024-2028 financial plan.

There are over 180 services in the regional district, ranging from very small to very large, and each service has its own budget and funding. Surpluses from one service cannot be used to fund a deficit in another service.

Services funded with property tax requisitions can have from a few defined properties participating — like water utilities — to one or more electoral areas and municipalities, to the entire regional district (such as general administration).

The current financial plan document is considered a “draft,” RDCK chief administrative officer Stuart Horn told the board Friday morning, with a few year-end allocations and adjustments remaining that may have an effect on items such as prior year surplus carry forwards.

“Some services will have additional reviews of budget revisions at the director and committee, commission level over the coming weeks,” he said.

