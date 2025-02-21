Requisition from regional district projected for significant increase in latest draft budget

Photo: Contributed

One of the hardest capsules for homeowners to swallow is the local government taxation pill.

And if that lozenge grows larger every year, it begins to stick in the throat of taxpayers, prompting a gag reflex and possible choking.

On Friday morning at the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) boardroom, the Heimlich maneuver was on standby as regional district staff delivered the first peak at the latest draft of 2025 budget.

With a projected overall net tax increase for the average homeowner of approximately 7.9 per cent for 2025 over 2024 in the Feb. 21 draft budget, it was yet another larger pill on the prescription list of homeowner ailments.

And for one homeowner who stood up Friday morning at the RDCK special board meeting during public time, enough was enough.

“I just wanted to comment … the taxation is just too much to manage,” she said. “I think in Area J it has been almost 30 per cent (increase) in the last five years and it’s just ridiculous. And if we plan for that for the next five years? It’s atrocious.

“I just think we have to find somewhere, some way to lower this. If we look at core services, if we are look at staffing levels, in all areas of our departments we have to figure out something. I understand that sacrifices have to be made, but we can’t continue to have eight to 10 to 12 per cent increases annually in our taxation. It’s too much to ask from residents.”

“Thank you very much,” RDCK board chair Aimee Watson said quickly.

But the increase is in line with a survey of several other regional district’s and municipalities draft financial plans for 2025, noted the budget proposal report from RDCK staff. In all, there will be $46.3 million of total requisitions for 2025 in the current draft plan, which is $300,000 lower than the $46.5-million total for 2025 in the final 2024-2028 financial plan.

There are over 180 services in the regional district, ranging from very small to very large, and each service has its own budget and funding. Surpluses from one service cannot be used to fund a deficit in another service.

Services funded with property tax requisitions can have from a few defined properties participating — like water utilities — to one or more electoral areas and municipalities, to the entire regional district (such as general administration).

The current financial plan document is considered a “draft,” RDCK chief administrative officer Stuart Horn told the board Friday morning, with a few year-end allocations and adjustments remaining that may have an effect on items such as prior year surplus carry forwards.

“Some services will have additional reviews of budget revisions at the director and committee, commission level over the coming weeks,” he said.

Public information sessions will be held this month as well as into March.

Delving deeper into the numbers, each community and electoral area will pay a different rate of taxation — with the overall taxation increase at 7.9 per cent — with Nelson paying the largest lump sum ($5.857 million) of all RDCK members and facing a proposed 9.4 per cent increase in its tax requisition.

The highest percentage rise in tax requisition in the regional district is Area D at 15.8 per cent, followed closely by the village of Slocan’s 15.1 per cent jump. Area K has the unenviable third ranking at 12.1 per cent, with Nelson neighbouring electoral areas of E (11.9 per cent), F (11.5 per cent) and H (11.5 per cent) all above the 11 per cent mark.

Horn also pointed out that trade disputes, including tariffs and counter tariffs, may lead to increased inflation driving up procurement costs.

“Potential slowing economic activity may lead to a reduction in revenue items such as building permit fees, waste disposal fees and recreational user fees,” he said, adding that more severe economic downturns and the fluctuating Canadian dollar could have wider effects.

In a general view for general administration, the year-over-year requisition has increased by 27 per cent in the proposed budget, equating to about a $13 annual taxation increase for a $650,000 home (B.C. Assessment) in the regional district.

For rural administration — comprising rural director expenses, regional fire services and bylaw services — there is a 34 per cent increase in requisition, working out to a $19 annual increase in taxation for a $650,000 home.

Building inspection will see a 26 per cent increase in taxation requisitions — with permit revenue softening considerably in 2024 with lower construction overall — and there will be an 18 per cent increase in requisitions. The districts two open building inspection positions have been removed from the budget due to reduced building permit activity and will not be filled until new permit activity recovers.