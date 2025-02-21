Repairs completed on Lister water system; water tests as good

Photo: GRAN, Wikimedia

The boil water notice for the Lister water system has ended.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) announced on Thursday, feb. 20 that, effective immediately, the boil water notice issued for users on the Lister water system, in electoral Area B, has been rescinded.

On Feb. 12 a boil water notice was issued as a precautionary measure. The system — located in the community of Lister, within RDCK electoral Area B — had the boil water notice issued as a precautionary measure due to depressurization of the distribution system of the water main supplying the majority of the water system.

"The repairs have been completed, and water quality tests indicate the water quality is good," noted a press release from the RDCK on Thursday.

Keep reading