Spring arts education programs open at Oxygen for registration

Photo: submitted Oxygen Art Centre, fall 2024 semester open house and ArtSpeak exhibition, 2024.

Oxygen Art Centre’s spring art education semesters are now open for registration.

Taking place in two parts from April 7 to June 7 at the artist-run centre’s downtown facility, the program features classes on writing, drawing, painting and printmaking, and everything in between.

Favourites like “Life drawing” and “ArtSpeak” return, with new classes like “How to silkscreen on clay” with Imogen Carter and Marcus Dénommé, or “Exploring analog and AI writing processes” with Deryn Collier joining the roster.

Learn about the classes and instructors on Oxygen’s website. Classes are small to create a dynamic experience for each student.

Oxygen’s education program has offered professional art classes to adults and youth for over 20 years.

“The program is unique as it is developed and taught by established, professional local artists and art educators, who share their masterful skills and advanced education with the community,” said Oxygen executive director, Julia Prudhomme.

“As a non-profit artist-run centre we rely on minimum registration to pay professional artist instructor rates and to ensure enough time for instructors and staff to prepare for each class.”

Information about Oxygen’s registration policies are available on their website and on each registration form.

Oxygen Art Centre is an artist-run centre located at #3-320 Vernon Street along the alleyway behind Baker Street.