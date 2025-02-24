A week of of art, theatre and clowning around await in spring break camp at Oxygen

Photo: Submitted Oxygen Art Centre, Drawing and Painting class documentation, 2021.

Art, theatre and clowning around.

A week-long clowning and theatre camp leads into a weekend Manga drawing workshop at Oxygen Art Centre during spring break, March 17-23 at the artist-run centre's downtown facility.

"The program is unique as it is developed and taught by established, professional local artists and art educators, who share their masterful skills and advanced education with the community," noted Oxygen executive director Julia Prudhomme.

Join clown, playwright, and teaching artist, Marya Folinsbee in “Play and Play-Making! Clown and theatre for young people” to learn acting and clown exercises, collaboratively create short performances, and explore introductory playwriting skills.

Young people will come away from the class with new performance skills and tools, as well as their own new material, and hopefully some of the performance/writing will be shared with the community at the end of the week.

Folinsbee’s camp takes place over five afternoons, from March 17–21, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and is intended for young people aged 11-15. Students are encouraged to bring a snack and water bottle with them. All other materials will be provided.

Following the clowning and theatre workshop, join multi-talented artist Zen Wang in “Manga drawing workshop” over the weekend, from Saturday to Sunday, March 22-23, from 1–4 p.m. At this workshop, students will learn basic techniques for Manga comic style drawing.

During the first session there will be exercises to improve skills in anatomy, faces, hair, clothing, posture and composition. During the second session there will be work on designing a manga poster for a character. Students can take home the poster to remind them of the new skills they've learned in the workshop.

Wang’s camp encourages students to bring existing Manga drawings, provides a suggested list of materials, and is intended for young people aged 11-17.

Learn about the camps and instructors on Oxygen’s website. Classes are small to create a dynamic experience for each student, but they fill up quickly.