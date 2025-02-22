Photo: Submitted

Are you interested in investigating how creativity and imagination can help us understand and navigate socio-ecological uncertainty, and work toward building a more just and sustainable future?

The Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery (NMAG) and the Kutenai Art Therapy Institute (KATI) have partnered to present a five-week study group called "Art and Ecology" that will include discussion, reflective writing and art-making to critically examine the present and inspire the process of imagining and eventually realizing better futures. What we can create begins with what we can imagine.

“So much of the narrative around the climate crisis emphasizes catastrophe and devastation. Our focus during this course will be on possibility,” said NMAG education coordinator and environmental lead, Kalika Bowlby, who is facilitating the course. “The future is yet to be determined and is a collective act of co-creation. Let’s ignite our imaginations and envision the futures we want.”

The course will run on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m., April 3 to May 1, 2025, at NMAG. There will be required readings each week from An Ecotopian Lexicon, which is a collaborative volume of engaging essays that offer new terms and concepts to inspire alternatives to our current social and ecological trajectory. Each session provides an opportunity to respond to the readings through discussion, reflective writing and using various art materials.

Registration is $40 plus GST for museum members and $50 plus GST for non-members, and includes a copy of the book, An Ecotopian Lexicon. The content and readings are suited for adult learners.