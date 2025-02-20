Vendor fee hike for farmer’s market aimed at improving market experience

Photo: Contributed

The city will sip a little more off of the cup of farmer’s market vendors this coming season after giving approval for an increase to vendor fees for 2025.

City staff proposed the vendor fee increases to address rising operational costs, with increased fees helping cover growing costs associated with venue maintenance, staff wages, utilities, insurance, marketing and other essential services.

“(It) ensures the market remains financially sustainable,” said Terri-Lynn Wilkinson, youth and community programs manager.

Staff investigated comparable farmer’s market programming throughout the province of British Columbia, including Creston, Castlegar, Grand Forks, Cranbrook, Fernie, Whistler and the local Kootenay Artisan Fair.

The Cottonwood Falls Saturday market (22 events) vendor fees rise from $30 to $32 for food vendors, while farmer’s pay an extra $5 at $45. The Wednesday weekly markets (17 events) vendor fees also rise $2 to $35, with farm vendors paying $40 and non-farmer $45.

“To better align with farmer’s markets throughout our province, we propose an annual non-refundable application fee for all successful market vendor applications, to be paid in full upon receipt of first invoice,” said Wilkinson.

With the fee increases, the market should see improvements such as upgraded signage, recycling and improved waste management systems, expanded promotional campaigns, and enhanced market patron experiences.

Those changes “can increase customer foot traffic and provide vendors with more sales opportunities,” said Wilkinson. “An increased budget allows for professional marketing campaigns, social media advertising, and outreach to broader audiences, benefiting all vendors through increased exposure.”

Increased fees may lead to higher prices for goods, admitted Wilkinson, while customers may perceive the market as less affordable, affecting overall sales.