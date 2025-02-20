Region lays unofficial claim as cat-ski capital with greatest concentration of mechanized skiing

Photo: Selkirk Snowcat Skiing

Guinness World Records and feline lovers might not be aware, but the West Kootenay is considered the “cat-ski capital of the world.” Unofficially, that is.

Anointed by virtue of six cat-ski operations that delve into the “deep snow and steep verticals” that annually draw pro skiers, snowboarders, heli-skiers and ski-touring enthusiasts from around the globe into the clutches of the Selkirk Mountains, the backcountry beckons, said Peter Moynes, the executive director of Kootenay Lake Tourism.

“Our region boasts the perfect combination of terrain, abundant precipitation and ideal temperatures, along with more cat-skiing operators than anywhere else on Earth,” he said.

Basically, uniquely-accessible big-mountain terrain and reliable snowfall are what makes the skiing great and the cat-ski operators so successful, Moynes explained.

“A lot of the reasons why these cat operations experience success is that, even on high avalanche hazard days, there is a lot of tree skiing that can be done. And the terrain is varied enough in that, even in dangerous snow cycles, there is still terrain that can be skied,” he said.

The region has “historic” snowpacks, Moynes continued, not only in the amount of snow that falls, but the stability of the snow in the region is generally quite good.

Which means, of B.C.’s 18 snowcat skiing operations, one third are right in Nelson’s backyard (six), and along with three heli-ski operations it creates the “greatest concentration of mechanized skiing in the world,” said Moynes.

The legendary winter adventure first started in 1975 with Selkirk Wilderness Skiing — which is now Selkirk Snowcat Skiing — which set the standard for cat-skiing worldwide, Moynes explained.

Cat-skiing uses the robust, tracked vehicles that groom pistes (known as snowcats) to transport skiers up the mountain in search of steep slopes and fresh powder, easily navigating challenging terrain. Unlike heli-skiing, cat-skiing is done usually around the alpine tree level, meaning there is less pronounced terrain and chance of avalanche.

Cat-skiing is not as expensive as heli-skiing, but powder hunters get a lot of the same type of skiing in. To head out for a day in a snowcat a skier would need to be a confident intermediate skier or boarder, not technically brilliant but comfortable to make consistent turns in off-piste terrain and powder snow.

According to HeliCat Canada’s 2024 report, “Elevating Adventure,” 84.1 per cent of all heli-cat guests originated from outside of Canada. Of the remaining skiers, 10.5 per cent came from other Canadian provinces and 5.4 per cent came from within B.C. The top six countries from which heli-cat guests originated in order are USA, Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia and Norway.

“The heli-cat sector makes a significant contribution to the B.C. economy overall, but its real impact is on the communities in which operations are located,” the report explained. “By the very nature of the activity, heli-cat operations are located in remote, rural areas of the province … and the contributions of heli-cat operations in these communities extend well beyond simple economic factors.”

Cat ski operators include:

Baldface Lodge - over 32,000 acres with open bowls, peaks, trees, and always fresh tracks.

Valhalla Powdercats

Baldface Valhalla - single or multi-day trips.

Retallack - one of the first operators to gain the exclusive 4-Key Green Key rating for environmental sustainability.

Selkirk Snowcat Skiing - this is where cat skiing began and they still are recognized as one of the top places to cat ski.

White Grizzly - steep treed terrain in the Selkirk mountains.

What the heli-ski?

The region also boasts more than its share of heli-ski operators, with Stellar Heliskiing and Snowwater leading the pack in accessing some of the most remote and breathtaking runs you can imagine.

And if you just want to get up there and stay there for a while, there are three backcountry lodges — Mt. Carlyle, Valhalla Mtn. Lodge and Powder Creek Lodge — that can accommodate that sentiment.