City sets sights on higher tax increase than previous four budgets, citing inflation as culprit

Nothing like a little sticker shock when the tax bill comes due.

The city is proposing its highest tax rate in seven years with an 8.3 per cent rise in taxes — around $165 per year increase on the average residence — in its draft budget for 2025, but the municipal government has shied away from listing the rate increase.

In its preliminary draft budget pre-amble for the 2025 document — now available for public feedback at LetsTalk.Nelson.ca — a statement from the city cites community safety and infrastructure as the main culprits in the increase, while “addressing long-term inflation that has been raising costs for municipalities.”

The current rate of inflation of inflation across the nation is 1.9 per cent, while the proposed municipal tax hike is over four times that rate at 8.3 per cent.

In 2019 the city instituted a 1.9 per cent tax increase (inflation of 1.9) followed by a 2020 1.8 per cent increase (.7 inflation), with 2021 a 1.6 per cent increase from the city (inflation was 3.4 per cent) and a 2022 increase from the city of 3.9 per cent (6.8 per cent inflation). In 2023 the city’s 4.2 per cent increase was behind the rate of inflation of 5.2 per cent.

In 2024, the city levied a 4.8 per cent increase while inflation declined to 1.8 per cent by December.

The proposed 2025 budget includes a property tax increase of $165 per year (or $13.75 per month) for the average single-family home with an assessed value of $680,000. It also includes a property tax increase of $693 for a class six commercial property with an assessed value of $1,000,000.

But wait, there’s more. On Jan. 10 city council approved adoption of a bylaw for rate increases to resource recovery — $25 more per year to $150 — a four per cent increase to water rates, a 3.5 per cent for wastewater utility rates and an additional three per cent increase for water and wastewater rates.

The latter increase would be used for upgrades to capital infrastructure for water supply and wastewater treatment. Based on an average assessed home in Nelson, the increases would work out to $8 per month, or an annual increase of $100.60 per year.

Although there are some reserves for major capital expenditures — with a combined balance of $22 million — additional capital reserves will be required to fund these generational assets.

The resource recovery fee increase provides for additional waste collection and recycling investments, addresses inflationary costs, and includes investing to modernize the waste collection fleet towards a less manual process.

Those utility rate increases took effect Jan. 1 and have been included in the utility rate invoices sent out this month.

Also in effect in the department of increases is the hike city council permitted its city-owned utility to adjust the Nelson Hydro urban rates by five per cent — which began Jan. 1. The five per cent annual general rate increase was attributed to the 5.3 per cent general rate increase from Nelson Hydro’s power supplier, FortisBC.

Here is what Nelsonites will receive in the latest municipal offering:

Increasing funding for police resources and modernizing the 911 service by upgrading to Next Generation 911;

Increasing funding for the fire department for “adequate firefighter deployment” and to plan for a new firehall;

More tax money will go to parks maintenance and annual public washroom upgrades over the next five years;

Roads and active transportation will see an increase; and

Large capital projects and building capital reserves to fund the projects.

