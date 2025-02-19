Whitewater, Nelson to provide canvas for the annual celebration of ski, snowboard culture

Photo: Submitted ROAM Arc'teryx Backcountry Relay (Feb 22 at 11 a.m.).

The annual celebration of ski and snowboard culture has arrived.

Kootenay Coldsmoke Powderfest touches down in the city and Whitewater Ski Resort this weekend (Feb. 20-23) with a grassroots curated collection of competitions, arts and culture events, storytelling and clinics both on mountain and in town.

Coldsmoke brings together a community with a shared passion for winter sport.

“It’s a chance to expand your skills, bridge connections, and immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscape that surrounds us,” noted a press release on the event. “Join us at Coldsmoke, where the slopes are our canvas, and the spirit of skiing and snowboarding takes center stage.”

Set within the Selkirk Mountains, beneath Ymir Peak, Whitewater Ski Resort provides the frame for the heart of Coldsmoke.

“Whitewater Ski Resort beckons enthusiasts to a haven that is truly unparalleled,” said Kyle Cacador-Florence, Whitewater brand director. “We have cultivated a retreat in the mountains where our passion for snow sports thrives, offering an intimate setting with a diverse range of world-class terrain.”

Demo village

On the Saturday and Sunday of Coldsmoke, Whitewater becomes the epicentre of a vibrant ski and board demo village.

“This village serves as the focal point of our culture, where the soul of skiing and snowboarding finds its home,” said Cacador-Florence. “It showcases an extensive array of renowned brands, making it your sanctuary for getting immersed in product knowledge, the latest gear innovations, and the wisdom of industry experts who live and breathe these sports.”

The village includes Arc'teryx, DPS, KORE Outdoors, Fischer, and KORUA Shapes, plus a wide selection of skis and snowboards carried by ROAM, Village Ski Hut, Gerick Cycle & Ski, and The Sacred Ride, and info tents from Mountain Med Consulting and Mountain Muskox.

Slopestyle style

Beyond the hill the weekend includes live music, industry gatherings and inspirational talks and presentations.

A line-up of on-mountain events includes the ROAM Arc'teryx Backcountry Relay (Feb 22 at 11 a.m.), a relay race, uphill challenge, transceiver search, slalom ski course, fire-building showdown and even a culinary contest in one event.

The event starts with one partner tackling an uphill trek, a transceiver search for kindling, and a slalom descent. Then, they tag their teammate. Partner two repeats the uphill climb and is given an egg to safely carry down the slalom course. After crossing the finish line, both partners work together to build a fire and cook the perfect egg.

There is a podium for the three fastest teams, plus awards for best costume, best matched time, and most magnificent egg.

As well, there is the Organic Slopestyle (Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.). The classic Coldsmoke favourite is open to both skiers and snowboarders and offers an opportunity to showcase unique freestyle.

Competitors of all ages are invited to show out for spectators and a line-up of judges as they throw down their best tricks and navigate the naturally-featured terrain of Sleeper.

Within four categories — U12, U15, U19, and 19 and up — competitors will each get two runs, with the highest combined scores determining the winners. Athletes will be judged on fluidity, difficulty, and control, while spectators are encouraged to cheer from the best viewing spots along the course.

Photo: Submitted Coldsmoke, circa 2024.



Telling stories

Hosted by Rebeckah Hornung, KORE Outdoor Stories (Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., Capitol Theatre) celebrates the rich snow sport culture of the Kootenay region and beyond, featuring tales and presentations from notable adventure journalists, athletes, and mountain enthusiasts including Chic Scott, Jayme Moye, Lauren Powers, Chris Rubens, and Jess Leahey.

“It will be an evening filled with captivating narratives, insights into mountain sports, and a strong sense of community spirit,” the website read.

Also in the city, the first Topsheet Art Gallery will be unveiled at the event. From 6-7 p.m. and during intermission, “incredible and unique ski and snowboard topsheet designs from artists in the region and beyond will be on display in the Capitol Theatre's foyer.”

Coldsmoke clinics

People can learn a new skill or dial in confidence on a new zone of the mountain in the Coldsmoke clinic series. Below are the clinics that still have a few spots available:



Friday:

Telemark Ski Meet-up (free, no registration required)

Saturday:

Off-Piste Snowboard FUNdamentals

1st Year Ski Meet-up (free, no registration required)

Sunday: